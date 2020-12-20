'The Grinch Took Over Twitter': Netizens Stare at Dull Holidays as Christmas Cancelled Trends Online

Christmas is Cancelled...

No, sadly we are not just referring to artist Todd Bryanton's animated Christmas number featuring Dr. Monster. This is a very real and dreaded scenario for vast areas in south-east London in UK where Tier-4 restrictions, a new and much stricter version of lockdown measures will be brought down to help curb the new strain in the virus that has resulted in rapid rising levels of infection recently.

The measures will mean around a third of England's population cannot travel or meet other households for Christmas. It was a dramatic turn of events after Johnson had said last week that it would be "inhuman" to "cancel Christmas" by banning family gatherings, though he urged people to have small celebrations.

Now as London and parts of UK grapples with this new and disappointing piece of news, @ChristmasisCancelled started trending on Twitter. As social media tried its best to pump some humour to tide over the disappointment of the announcement, some hailed the decision by the administration as they believed the best thing was to curb the virus' spread before any celebrations. A few of them also tried to instill positivity amid all this. And for others, there were of course the memes! Check out a few of them:

#christmasiscancelled no??? yall know holidays still exist whether or not people gather right — 🎄✨ (ready for evermore 👁👅👁) (@emaejeans) December 20, 2020

#christmasiscancelled haven't ya'll seen the grinch? nothing can cancel that holliday lol. — DevernePersonal (@DevernePersonal) December 20, 2020

I'm so upset that #christmasiscancelled. If there isn't a close family member getting drunk and telling you how awful you are, is it really Christmas? — DanaSan (@DanaSan88) December 20, 2020

Some also targeted the administration at failing to curb the spread well before the holidays, which resulted in a serious lockdown.

#christmasiscancelled So, the UK must have incompetent leadership that did nothing stop the spread, too, right? — Joey Donuts (@JoeyDon85521785) December 20, 2020

If you thought Americans were stubborn over Thanksgiving being cancelled, imagine pulling a #christmasiscancelledWe literally have movies where people risk life and limb to save Christmas, and we watch them every year. — Ben The Jolly 🎄 🐋 (@BenTheScribe) December 20, 2020

#christmasiscancelled is trending. Come on now. No, we can't gather. I've spent ~12 of the past 16 w/ husband only. Phone, video, and household-family Christmas works. And this is just ONE year.Yea it sucks, but come on - you'll survive... which should have more meaning in 2020 — Jen Stays Home Ⓥ 😷 (@JenVegan) December 20, 2020

If you hadn't considered that Christmas could be cancelled before now, I have no idea what year you've been living in.#christmasiscancelled — JB (@almostonfire) December 20, 2020

"It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," Johnson told the nation. "Alas when the facts change, you have to change your approach."

The announcement came as Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month. "This virus has taken off, it's moving fast, and it's leading inevitably to a sharp increase in hospital admissions," said Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser.