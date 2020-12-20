News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»'The Grinch Took Over Twitter': Netizens Stare at Dull Holidays as Christmas Cancelled Trends Online
3-MIN READ

'The Grinch Took Over Twitter': Netizens Stare at Dull Holidays as Christmas Cancelled Trends Online

Twitter trends Christmas cancelled as London sees lockdown

Twitter trends Christmas cancelled as London sees lockdown

The announcement was a dramatic turn of events after Johnson had said last week that it would be "inhuman" to "cancel Christmas" by banning family gatherings, though he urged people to have small celebrations.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Christmas is Cancelled...

No, sadly we are not just referring to artist Todd Bryanton's animated Christmas number featuring Dr. Monster. This is a very real and dreaded scenario for vast areas in south-east London in UK where Tier-4 restrictions, a new and much stricter version of lockdown measures will be brought down to help curb the new strain in the virus that has resulted in rapid rising levels of infection recently.

The measures will mean around a third of England's population cannot travel or meet other households for Christmas. It was a dramatic turn of events after Johnson had said last week that it would be "inhuman" to "cancel Christmas" by banning family gatherings, though he urged people to have small celebrations.

Now as London and parts of UK grapples with this new and disappointing piece of news, @ChristmasisCancelled started trending on Twitter. As social media tried its best to pump some humour to tide over the disappointment of the announcement, some hailed the decision by the administration as they believed the best thing was to curb the virus' spread before any celebrations. A few of them also tried to instill positivity amid all this. And for others, there were of course the memes! Check out a few of them:

Some also targeted the administration at failing to curb the spread well before the holidays, which resulted in a serious lockdown.

"It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," Johnson told the nation. "Alas when the facts change, you have to change your approach."

The announcement came as Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month. "This virus has taken off, it's moving fast, and it's leading inevitably to a sharp increase in hospital admissions," said Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...