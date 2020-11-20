Rudy Giuliani's Dripping Black Dye is Reminding Netizens of Donald Trump's Melting Face Paint

US president Donald Trump's personal attorney has made his way to headlines, not so much for his claims of voter fraud by Joe Biden as much for the streaks of black trickling down his face during the 90-minute-long press briefing. Giuliani unleashed eyebrow-raising claims that George Soros, China and a dead Venezuelan dictator conspired with Democratic “crooks” to hand America’s election to Joe Biden.

In an extraordinary 90-minute press conference at the Republican National Committee in Washington, Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team left no doubt they were refusing to acknowledge President-elect Biden’s win, arguing instead that a broad “national conspiracy” to deny Trump reelection was underway.

If the sensational claims weren't enough, Giuliani's streak of black dye streaming down his face caught everyone's attention as he was caught sweating during the press briefing.

oh my god I missed this pic.twitter.com/OGFzvC80Fy — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 19, 2020

Well, nothing can escape the world of memes and jokes, so is the case with Giuliani's black streak.

Rush Giuliani has given his blood, sweat and grease this election.#RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/cXSJHeHauv — Sharath Babu (@Sharath85) November 20, 2020

Hey @MrJonCryer do you think @RudyGiuliani was using Captain Terry's Spray on Hair? pic.twitter.com/5OEqcmNjQs — Cory Hunt (@dchi89) November 20, 2020

I will never get enough of pics of @RudyGiuliani's drippy hair dye presser https://t.co/8ED0I7YYIt — Texas Heifer | BidenHarris FTW 🎉 (@TXHeifer) November 20, 2020

Is anyone really that surprised that the lawyer @RudyGiuliani uses hair dye when his client, POTUS @realDonaldTrump, uses face dye? — Mark Jones (@markgjjones) November 20, 2020

Giuliani opened with a frontal attack on “corrupt” Democratic-led cities like Detroit he accused of purposely flipping thousands of votes to Biden, spoke of “a plan from a centralized place to execute” voter fraud, and warned of an “iron curtain of censorship” denying the American people facts about the election.

Then it turned bizarre. “Did you all watch ‘My Cousin Vinny’?” asked Giuliani, who proceeded to deliver his best Joe Pesci impersonation, copying the actor’s mafioso persona from the hit 1992 movie.

“How many fingers do I got up?” he groaned, apparently complaining about how far away election monitors were kept from the ballot-counting in swing states like Georgia. Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, and with sweat mixed with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Giuliani’s attacks veered towards the outlandish.