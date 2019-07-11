'Run Fearlessly': Anand Mahindra Congratulates Dutee Chand After Historic 100m Gold at World University Games

Dutee Chand, ace Indian sprinter, has become the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal in women's 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer University Games in Naples, Italy.

She clocked 11.32 seconds.

The 23-year-old had qualified for the finals with a 11.41 seconds finish in the semifinal heats.

She was the first Indian to qualify for the 100-metre final.

For achieveing such a remarkable feet wishes pour in from all corners, including one from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate Dutee.

His tweet was in response to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's post.

The 64-year-old business tycoon wrote, "Way to go @DuteeChand !

The 100m sprint is the most exciting event in athletics.

It’s a display of sheer physical ability and power.

What a delight to see an Indian athlete power her way to the front, leaving all others behind..."

Way to go @DuteeChand ! The 100m sprint is the most exciting event in athletics. It’s a display of sheer physical ability and power. What a delight to see an Indian athlete power her way to the front, leaving all others behind.... https://t.co/7f0KQg48s6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

"Thank you sir! Feeling humbled and blessed," replied the sprinter.

Thank you sir! Feeling humbled and blessed. https://t.co/dZsi99zhg8 — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 10, 2019

Later, Mr. Mahindra replied to her saying," Keep running..and run fearlessly as you have always done..."

Keep running..and run fearlessly as you have always done... https://t.co/gExuoWRYwf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate her. "Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations Dutee Chand for winning a hard earned and well deserved Gold in the Women's 100 m finals. You make India proud!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved Gold in the Women’s 100 m finals. You make India proud! #Universiade @FISU https://t.co/LVSkbsPZOP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

"Congratulations Dutee Chand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples.

This is India's first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country.

Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics," read a tweet on the President's official Twitter handle.

Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. This is India’s first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country. Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 10, 2019

A 100m record holder and winner of two Asian Games silver medals, Dutee posted a picture of herself with her medal and captioned it, ""Picked it up". "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!"

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

Recently, she made up the headlines after she revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her home town.