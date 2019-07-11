Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Run Fearlessly': Anand Mahindra Congratulates Dutee Chand After Historic 100m Gold at World University Games

The 23-year-old had qualified for the finals with a 11.41 seconds finish in the semifinal heats.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Run Fearlessly': Anand Mahindra Congratulates Dutee Chand After Historic 100m Gold at World University Games
The 23-year-old had qualified for the finals with a 11.41 seconds finish in the semifinal heats.
Loading...

Dutee Chand, ace Indian sprinter, has become the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal in women's 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer University Games in Naples, Italy.

She clocked 11.32 seconds.

The 23-year-old had qualified for the finals with a 11.41 seconds finish in the semifinal heats.

She was the first Indian to qualify for the 100-metre final.

For achieveing such a remarkable feet wishes pour in from all corners, including one from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate Dutee.

His tweet was in response to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's post.

The 64-year-old business tycoon wrote, "Way to go @DuteeChand !

The 100m sprint is the most exciting event in athletics.

It’s a display of sheer physical ability and power.

What a delight to see an Indian athlete power her way to the front, leaving all others behind..."

"Thank you sir! Feeling humbled and blessed," replied the sprinter.

Later, Mr. Mahindra replied to her saying," Keep running..and run fearlessly as you have always done..."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate her. "Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations Dutee Chand for winning a hard earned and well deserved Gold in the Women's 100 m finals. You make India proud!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations Dutee Chand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples.

This is India's first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country.

Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics," read a tweet on the President's official Twitter handle.

A 100m record holder and winner of two Asian Games silver medals, Dutee posted a picture of herself with her medal and captioned it, ""Picked it up". "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!"

Recently, she made up the headlines after she revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her home town.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram