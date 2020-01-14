Runner Cruelly Kicks Dog During Race, Loses Sponsorship Deal After Video Goes Viral

A Colombian runner lost sponsorship deal days after a video of him kicking a dog during a race emerged online.

Jamie Alejandro was taking part in the Saint Silvester Road Race, in Neira town of Colombia, on December 31, 2019.

The released footage shows Alejandro and several others run up a street, when a brown dog runs towards them from the left. Then, Alejandro goes on to kick the dog aside and move on nonchalantly.

The athlete later posted an apology video saying that he did not have any excuses and was not trying to justify his actions, Daily Mail reported.

He went on to call himself a “brute” and said he will be compensating for his action by “maybe helping dogs in the street”.

However, his apology failed to warm American sportswear company Under Armour’s heart.

The company released a statement announcing that they were severing ties with the runner.

The statement elaborated that as a company, they “do not tolerate any violence or behaviour that may harm or put animals in danger.”

Alejandro has not released a statement after Under Armour annulled their deal with him.

The Saint Silvester Road Race is considered as one of the most prestigious races in Latin American athletics. The 15,000 km-run is held annually on the New Year's Eve.

Alejandro shared his pictures from the day on his personal Instagram handle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.