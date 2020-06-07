BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Running Behind IPL Cup': Virat Kohli Just Threw a Caption Contest and Fans are Here for it

Screenshot from video tweeted by Virat Kohli.

Screenshot from video tweeted by Virat Kohli.

On a lazy Sunday, Kohli kept his cricket fans up by asking them to caption a video of him running in a workout video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Share this:

All sporting events have taken a hit with the outbreak of coronavirus and world cricket too went on a backfoot as the deadly infection forced cricketers to step indoors.

With lockdown in place and social distancing being the most effective measure to break the chain of COVID-19, cricketers all over the world got creative. Some took to art, some became overnight TikTok stars (read: David Warner), and for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, memes and interaction with his fans on social media is keeping him engaged.

On a lazy Sunday, Kohli kept his cricket fans up by asking them to caption a video of him running in a workout video.

Kohli tweeted the video and simply asked the Twitterverse to caption it.

Desi cricket fans obliged to his request and responded with hilarious banter.

The IPL-RCB banter began.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading