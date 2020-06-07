'Running Behind IPL Cup': Virat Kohli Just Threw a Caption Contest and Fans are Here for it

All sporting events have taken a hit with the outbreak of coronavirus and world cricket too went on a backfoot as the deadly infection forced cricketers to step indoors.

With lockdown in place and social distancing being the most effective measure to break the chain of COVID-19, cricketers all over the world got creative. Some took to art, some became overnight TikTok stars (read: David Warner), and for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, memes and interaction with his fans on social media is keeping him engaged.

On a lazy Sunday, Kohli kept his cricket fans up by asking them to caption a video of him running in a workout video.

Kohli tweeted the video and simply asked the Twitterverse to caption it.

Desi cricket fans obliged to his request and responded with hilarious banter.

When you want to run a relay race while maintaining social distance — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 7, 2020

Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks.. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 7, 2020

Youtube videos with Ads.. — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 7, 2020

Only I can be the best version of myself!! — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) June 7, 2020

State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala's merger with State Bank of India https://t.co/NzYY9YzOGY — Mojo (@Singhlicious) June 7, 2020

The IPL-RCB banter began.

Kohli running behind the IPL cup . But still he did not get https://t.co/pN12yel01B — ... (@ShekarTarak) June 7, 2020