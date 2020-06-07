'Running Behind IPL Cup': Virat Kohli Just Threw a Caption Contest and Fans are Here for it

All sporting events have taken a hit with the outbreak of coronavirus and world cricket too went on a backfoot as the deadly infection forced cricketers to step indoors.
With lockdown in place and social distancing being the most effective measure to break the chain of COVID-19, cricketers all over the world got creative. Some took to art, some became overnight TikTok stars (read: David Warner), and for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, memes and interaction with his fans on social media is keeping him engaged.
On a lazy Sunday, Kohli kept his cricket fans up by asking them to caption a video of him running in a workout video.
Kohli tweeted the video and simply asked the Twitterverse to caption it.
Caption this! pic.twitter.com/YPBeTO5y2g— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 7, 2020
Desi cricket fans obliged to his request and responded with hilarious banter.
When you want to run a relay race while maintaining social distance— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 7, 2020
Corona capturing everyone who’re roaming outside without masks..— Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 7, 2020
Youtube videos with Ads..— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) June 7, 2020
#Thalapathy's ♥ pic.twitter.com/68urZb6a73— KRTHIK DP ❁ (@dp_karthik) June 7, 2020
Only I can be the best version of myself!!— Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) June 7, 2020
June 7, 2020
State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala's merger with State Bank of India https://t.co/NzYY9YzOGY— Mojo (@Singhlicious) June 7, 2020
The IPL-RCB banter began.
Kohli running behind the IPL cup . But still he did not get https://t.co/pN12yel01B— ... (@ShekarTarak) June 7, 2020
Can't relate better than this #ViratKohli #RCB #IPL https://t.co/sjL3xy2HkT pic.twitter.com/SBDJ9Q6k7p— . (@logicalgabbar) June 7, 2020
When you got a chance to leave RCB. https://t.co/Xpsmy9TcPt— The Alchemist (@ponananthvs) June 7, 2020