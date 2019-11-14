‘Rushing Back Home After Cheating on Wife’: Florida Man's Excuse to Cop for Speeding

A man from Florida was caught by police for careless and rash driving and he promptly came up with a bizarre reason for his reckless behaviour.

The man, identified as John Earl Pickard, told cops that “he was in a hurry to reach home because he was cheating on his wife,” according to the arrest affidavit.

A report in Fox News, which cited the arrest affidavit, said the 52-year-old was driving at a speed above 144kmph on US Route 19.

Officers had picked him up because he was driving way above the restricted speed limit of 88kmph.

Apart from reckless driving, an officer also recovered a packet of crack (cocaine) from his t-shirt pocket.

During interrogation, Pickard confessed that he purchased the cocaine for USD 50. Thereby, along with rash driving, Picard was also charged with drug possession.

Picard was reportedly released from jail after paying a bond of USD 2250. As per a report by ANI, his court hearing is scheduled for December 5.

NY Post reported that Pickard admitted “his driving was reckless and endangering because he needed to get home in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife.”

The report further stated that Picard was arrested on the charges of alleged domestic abuse in March 2019.

Police had dropped all the charges against Picard following his wife’s request.

