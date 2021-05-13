Ruskin Bond Shares Photo of Enjoying Jalebis on Rainy Day and Everybody Liked That

Everyone’s favourite author, Ruskin Bondshared a collage of pictures on his Facebook page on Wednesday in which he can be seen enjoying jalebi. In the pictures, Bond could be seen wearing a chocolate-coloured pullover over which he has put a brown robe with an intricate design all over. In one photograph, the writer can be seen delighted looking at the sweet dish while in another photo, he can be seen putting a piece of it in his mouth. In the third picture, a girl can be seen alongside Bond. She can be seen opening her mouth to put the jalebi in as she poses for the camera. Bond also uploaded a close-up shot of the sweet dish kept on a plate.

The famous author wrote that he is enjoying the “fresh jalebi" with his “loved one" in Mussoorie as it rains in the city. The sweet dish was prepared by his granddaughter-in-law, Beena.

The author’s fans were elated on seeing his post and wished him a long life. Many in the comment section drooled over the delicious looking jalebis. A few others mentioned their childhood memories reading his stories. Bond lives with his adopted family in Mussoorie’s Landour town. He is going to turn 87 this May.

On the occasion of his birthday on May 19, the celebrated author will come up with a new book for children that will be a collection of his most celebrated short stories includingIconic Rusty, Uncle Ken, The Grandmother, among others. The book will also introduce some characters through new stories that are sure to become children’s favourites. The book, titled All Time Favourites for Children, will be published by Puffin, children’s imprint of Penguin Random House.

Along with the funny and heart-warming stories, the book will also have quirky artwork that is bound to evoke a range of emotions among the young.

