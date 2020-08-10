Russell’s Viper in Coimbatore Zoo Gives Birth to 33 Snakelets in Tamil Nadu

If you have ophidiophobia, this story is definitely going to chills. For some people, even a single snake can give us goosebumps. However, a Russell’s viper in Coimbatore Zoo has given birth to not 10 or 20, but 33 snakelets. This does not come as a surprise as some Russell’s Viper can give birth to up to 60 snakelets.

The mother and baby snakes are all healthy and the decision on their future habitat has also been taken. These little ones will be given over to the forest department.

Talking to ANI, Zoo director Senthil Nathan informed, “Recently in our zoo, one of Russell's viper snakes gave birth to 33 snakelets. The specialty of this snake is that it can give birth to 40-60 snakes. All the young ones are in a healthy state, but we would not be maintaining all of them.”

“We would hand over all the young ones to the forest officials. But not all of them would be able to survive in the forest because of the predators," he added, giving the whereabouts of the snakelets.

“Tamil Nadu: Russell's Viper gives birth to 33 snakelets at VOC Park Zoo in Coimbatore. The snakelets will be let into Anaikatti forest,” the tweet read.

Tamil Nadu: Russell's Viper gives birth to 33 snakelets at VOC Park Zoo in Coimbatore. The snakelets will be let into Anaikatti forest. pic.twitter.com/DJ2Rx8yV4z — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

This is not the first incident when a snake has given birth to such a large number of snakelets. A few years ago, the zoo officials had another snake which gave birth to 60 babies.

In June this year, the rescuers caught a Russell's viper from a house in the outskirts of Coimbatore. It was during the operation that the snake gave birth to 35 snakelets.