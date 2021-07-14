Russia Bans 'Attack on Titan,' Other Anime For Causing 'Violet' Behavior in Children

How does ‘Attack on Titan’ end? In Russia, you may not know the answer at all - as the anime is on its way to banned in the country. A Russian court has banned the distribution of adult cartoon ‘Happy Tree Friends’ ‘Akira’ and ‘Attack on Titan’ among several other animated films within the country, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday. Court-appointed experts determined that ‘Happy Tree Friends,’ which is about three cartoon forest animals that die in graphically violent ways every episode ‘contains elements of cruelty’ and ‘is designed in a style common for American animation’ RIA Novosti reported.

“Watching the animated series undoubtedly harms young children’s spiritual and moral education and development and contradicts the humanistic nature of upbringing inherent in Russia,” St. Petersburg’s Oktyabrsky District Court press service told RIA Novosti, reports The Moscow Times. The films and series were banned at the request of state prosecutors, and were uploaded to sites such as YouTube, Rutube, and Watch.Cartoons, reports VICE.

This isn’t the first time Russia has banned anime. In January this year, another Saint Petersburg court prohibited several websites from distributing a number of hit anime series, including the television series Elfen Lied, Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul, and Inuyashiki. State prosecutors had also asked the court in St. Petersburg to ban “Naruto,” “Elfen Lied” and “Interspecies Reviewers” in December.

“Every episode contains cruelty, murder, violence,” said the St. Petersburg court system in a Dec. 18 announcement that it had registered five lawsuits against 49 websites, reported The Moscow Times.

