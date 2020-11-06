Russia is Looking for Actress with 'Clean Criminal Record' and 'Chest Girth of 112 cm' to Send to Space

Tom Cruise has competition, or will have, if Russia has its way. The Hollywood superstar recently announced that he will be on his way to, wait for it- 'actual outer space' in 2021 to shoot a scene from a yet untitled movie and has teamed up with NASA and Elon Musk for the same.

Now, in true fashion of the America vs Russia's race to space battles, the latter has decided to seek out an actress who can lead a feature film to be shot in space. Russia's biggest TV Channel, Channel One has teamed up with their space agency Roscosmos and kickstarted a contest that would help them to narrow down on a chosen woman who would fit the bill. The movie has a working title of 'Challenge' and will start filing at the International Space Station (ISS) in October 2021.

The advertisement for the contest calls out all the women and says this is "an opportunity to fulfill their most romantic dream and go to the stars. At the same time, becoming a big international star."

The applicant does not have to be a professional actress, says the channel, but there are certain criteria they have to possess to apply for the role. They have to be aged between 25 and 40, stand between 150 and 180cm tall and also weigh between 50 and 70kg. They also have to have a "chest girth" of up to 112cm. Another important factor the channel lists out is the requirement to have a clean criminal record.

Dmitry Rogozin, the General Director of Roscosmos said in a statement on the channel that this will be "a kind of space experiment". The actress selected by a competition and a medical commission will perform the functions of a cosmonaut-researcher and become a full-fledged member of the crew.

The channel says applicants have to fill out questionnaire along with the applications will be reviewed within a month, after which the shortlisted ones will be called for personal casting meet-ups.

But people outside Russia, there isn't hope for you all as the applicants cannot be from any other country. Check out the detailed application requirement here, even if the rest of the world can only hope to go.