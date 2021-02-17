Russia to Probe Prehistoric Viruses in Animals Dug From Permafrost. Is it 2020 Again?

Russian state laboratory Vektor on Tuesday announced it was launching research into prehistoric viruses by analysing the remains of animals recovered from melted permafrost.

The Siberia-based lab said in a statement that the aim of the project was to identify paleoviruses and conduct advanced research into virus evolution.

The research in collaboration with the University of Yakutsk began with analysis of tissues extracted from a prehistoric horse believed to be at least 4,500 years old.

Vektor said the remains were discovered in 2009 in Yakutia, a vast Siberian region where remains of Paleolithic animals including mammoths are regularly discovered.

Researchers said they would probe too the remains of mammoths, elk, dogs, partridges, rodents, hares and other prehistoric animals.

Maxim Cheprasov, head of the Mammoth Museum laboratory at Yakutsk University, said in a press release that the recovered animals had already been the subject of bacterial studies.

But he added: "We are conducting studies on paleoviruses for the first time".

A former centre for the development of biological weapons in Soviet times, the Vektor laboratory in Siberia's Novosibirsk region is one of only two facilities in the world to store the smallpox virus.

Vektor has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus, EpiVacCorona, which was licensed in October in Russia and is scheduled to begin mass production later this month.

Scientists say the Arctic is warming twice as fast as the global average, endangering local wildlife as well as releasing carbon stored in the melting permafrost.

However, as the Mirror reported, experts have previously warned against such investigations as they believe it could expose mankind to the threat of zombie infections. It also raises questions about the threat of biological warfare.

Vektor had allegedly once produced small pox on an industrial scale. It also weaponised the deadly Marburg virus.

Recently, Vektor has also tried to find antidotes and cures for deadly diseases like Ebola, Anthrax, Bubonic Plague and even cancer.

In 2014, the BBC had reported that a 30,000-year-old virus -- that had been buried deep in Siberian permafrost -- had come back to life once the snow thawed. It had been dormant for years but became infectious once it was exposed. While it posed no threat to humans, scientists had said back then that these viruses that lay buried in permafrost could pose risk to mankind if the snow melted exposing the ground.

(With inputs from AFP)