War in Ukraine: Chennai schoolchildren Come Together to Pray for Peace

As heartbreaking images from war-torn Ukraine flood the internet and television, many are appealing for peace to prevail. To pray for the safety and peace in Ukraine, which is being invaded by the Russian military, students at Velammal Matriculation School, Mogappair in Chennai offered special prayers for peace on Friday. Speaking to news agency ANI, P Sumathi, vice-principal of Velammal school, said, “Today our students were discussing how war is happening in Ukraine and they are asking me why they are doing this. Today we offered prayers so that peace would prevail between Ukraine and Russia.”

Footage shared by ANI showed the students of the school holding up banners that read, “India loves peace,” “Velammal prays for world peace,” and “Stop war in Ukraine.” One of the students who was part of the peace procession told ANI, “We conducted a prayer in Velammal for the peace in Ukraine. I feel really sad for the war which is happening between Russia and Ukraine. Children like me and old people, everyone is suffering because of the war between the two countries and I want peace between the two countries.”

On Saturday, Russian troops entered the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv and according to the latest reports, street fights have begun among the Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Many Indian students are also stranded in Ukraine and are taking shelter in bunkers as they find themselves in this precarious situation. According to a recent tweet by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals rescued from Ukraine has taken off from Romania.

Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress.Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania. pic.twitter.com/8BSwefW0Q1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

People in Russia also expressed their desire for peace to prevail in Ukraine as several Russian citizens protested in St Petersburg. Mostly young Russians gathered on Nevsky Prospekt, the main street in St Petersburg, to express their dissent against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine. Speaking to Al Jazeera, one of the protesters at the Russian city said, “I have no words, it’s just disgusting. What is there to say? We feel powerlessness, anguish.”

