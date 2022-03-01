Indian-Ukrainian Couple Reached Hyderabad Just a Day Before Russian Invasion

A man from Hyderabad married a woman from Ukraine and they left the country just a day before Russian invasion. According to a report in India Today, Prateek and Lyubov left Ukraine for their reception function in India. The next day, Russian troops invaded the country. However, the couple did not let the war mar their wedding celebrations. CS Rangarajan, the chief priest of the famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Hyderabad, attended the function and blessed the couple. He also prayed that the war ends soon and peace is restored. The war has brought only bloodshed and turmoil to a world already devastated by Covid-19, said the priest.

A journalist from Hyderabad tweeted a video of the wedding:

“While #Ukraine is being torn by #RussianInvasion, here is a happy story. Lyubov fell in love with Hyderabadi Prateek &got married in Ukraine. They left to India for reception just before war. Chilkur Balaji chief priest Rangarajan blessed the couple &prayed for peace in #Ukraine"

India voiced concern over the urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council that apart from evacuating its own citizens, New Delhi stands ready to help those from neighbouring and developing countries stranded in Ukraine and in need of assistance. There is an urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine.

In such times of conflict, India attaches the highest priority to safety and well-being of civilians, in particular women, children and elderly. We are of the view that core principles of humanitarian assistance should be fully honoured, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said at the Security Council meeting Monday on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Tirumurti voiced deep concern for the safety and security of thousands of Indian citizens, including students, stranded in Ukraine. Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the developments on ground at the border crossings, Tirumurti said.

