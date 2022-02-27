Ukraine is Accepting Cryptocurrency as Donations while War with Russia Continues

As Russian troops advance towards capital city Kyiv in Ukraine, the country has been communicating with the world through their Twitter handle. In its latest tweet, the besieged country said that they were now accepting cryptocurrency donations including bitcoins, ethereum and tether. The same details were shared by the handle of Ukraine Vice Prime Minister too. They asked netizens to stand by them as Russia continued its offensive. A few users said in the comments that they had verified the details from the country’s embassies.

“Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.

BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P

ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14."

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

Stand with the people of UkraineNow accepting cryptocurrency donations. Ethereum. Bitcoin and Tether (USDTtrc20)BTC — 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH — 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 USDT (trc20) — TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

There were many who wanted to help.

“I have talked to the embassy of @Ukraine to the @WTO and the embassy has replied to me in 5 mins that “the information you have is correct!" So all the addresses have been verified! Let’s do it! Don’t miss this chance! @VitalikButerin

Advertisement

I have talked to the embassy of @Ukraine to the @WTO and the embassy has replied to me in 5 mins that "the information you have is correct!" So all the addresses have been verified! Let's do it! Don't miss this chance! @VitalikButerin— H.E. Justin Sun 🅣🌞🇬🇩 (@justinsuntron) February 26, 2022

“I have donated 5 ETH. This is the most meaningful change in cryptocurrency. It can help those in need, but I hope I can use it to help the suffering people in Ukraine, giving them life and medical aid."

I have donated 5 ETH. This is the most meaningful change in cryptocurrency. It can help those in need, but I hope I can use it to help the suffering people in Ukraine, giving them life and medical aid.— God's Daughter (@Sally_140218) February 27, 2022

“It’s not much but it’s all I had in my crypto wallet. Hope it helps. Americans support you and wish our government would do more."

It’s not much but it’s all I had in my crypto wallet. Hope it helps. Americans support you and wish our government would do more. #Ukraine #IStandWithUkraine #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/dOY1adATo2— Jeremy Harrington (@Pr0crastibator) February 26, 2022

“This is not to much but if we are together we are going to win! RESPECT FROM ALBANIA."

This is not to much but if we are together we are going to win! RESPECT FROM ALBANIA🇦🇱🇦🇱🇦🇱🇦🇱🇦🇱🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/YtNru8wMWE— Elio Cani (@CaniEloy) February 26, 2022

“Sent what I could as a citizen of Croatia, best money I have ever spent in my life. I still can not believe what is happening and my heart is breaking every day and will continue to break."

Sent what I could as a citizen of Croatia, best money I have ever spent in my life.I still can not believe what is happening and my heart is breaking every day and will continue to break. pic.twitter.com/9hEqwsHH0D — itsGeeGeeTV | YT & Twitch (@itsGeeGeeTV) February 26, 2022

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe. India is ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent turn of developments in Ukraine, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Urging that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.