Russia-Ukraine War: Photo of 80-year-old Man Joining Ukrainian Army Goes Viral

With Ukraine’s army vastly outnumbered as Russian forces continue to advance inside the country from its border on three sides, Ukrainians have been forced to either flee or take shelter in bunkers. However, a picture that has been doing rounds on Twitter speaks volumes about the courage of Ukrainians and their determination to defend the country.

The picture was shared recently on Twitter by Kateryna Yushchenko who served as the former first lady of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010. In the photo, an old man is seen standing with a brown bag in his hands while a personnel of the Ukrainian Army seems to be inquiring about him.

Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/bemD24h6Ae— Kateryna Yushchenko (@KatyaYushchenko) February 24, 2022

While sharing the picture, Yushchenko also described it in the caption. She wrote, “Someone posted this photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army.” Yushchenko further revealed that the man carried just a small case with him which contained two t-shirts, a toothbrush, a pair of extra pants, and “a few sandwiches for lunch.”

Referring to his decision to join the Ukrainian army, Yushchenko claimed that the man told her, “He was doing it for his grandkids.”

The picture was also shared on other social media platforms and likely instilled hope in many Ukrainians who are bearing the brunt of a full-scale invasion by Russia. On Twitter, Yushchenko’s post amassed more than 2.7 lakh likes and was retweeted nearly 43,000 times.

Meanwhile, Twitter users expressed dismay over the ongoing war which has already caused significant damage to both lives and property. “Heartbreaking and inspiring in equal measure,” one user wrote while another praised the elderly man and wrote, “God bless a real patriot.”

Heartbreaking and inspiring in equal measure.💙💛— AllyBallyBee19 (@AllyBallyBee19) February 24, 2022

God bless a real patriot!— GoJoe2020 (@GJoe2020) February 25, 2022

Reportedly, locals have been stepping in as part of Ukraine’s new volunteer defence units to defend the country in the face of the Russian invasion. For instance, a 35-year-old Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy who reportedly never fired an assault rifle, joined the forces to repel Russian troops. Apart from him, many other Ukrainians have picked up arms to bolster their battered army.

