Russian Army's Dog Switches to Ukrainian Side After Being Abandoned, Know Its Story

Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois named Max was abandoned by Russian soldiers. After being left all alone, it has switched sides in the war. It has even started to understand Ukrainian commands. He has now become a Ukrainian dog who completely helps the Ukrainian forces sniff out unexploded mines.

Several media reports suggest that Max used to be with the Russian troops when they took over a village near the Black Sea. He was left behind when the soldier retreated from the area. When discovered by the Ukrainian forces, he was just close to losing his life and was surviving on rotten food. Before getting back to duties, he was treated by a nurse.

The National Guard of Ukraine took to its official Facebook handle and shared several images of the dog. Narrating the dog’s story in the caption, the National Guard wrote, “From now on, the Mykolaiv National Guards have a trophy dog with the nickname “Max”. The shepherd belonged to the occupiers of the Rosgvardíí жа, who captured one of the villages of the Nikolaev region and when during the liberation of the territory they were crushed by Ukrainian defenders – all the dogs ran into the village. One of the families took in Max.” Have a look at the pictures:

Dmitry, a National Guard fighter, in the caption, said, “We are very grateful to the family for which the question of passing the dog to the Ukrainian military or selling for a kruglenʹku amount as they were offered – did not stand at all! From now on, Max will serve on the right side, defend Ukraine and nibble Russian asses.”

Meanwhile, in another dog-related tale from war-torn Ukraine, a dog from Kyiv won hearts on the internet for not leaving its owner’s side even after his death. Nexta TV, a European media organisation, shared the dog’s photo on Twitter with the caption, “The dog does not leave its owner, who was killed by the Russian invaders. Kyiv region.”

The dog was seen sitting idly beside the owner’s dead body. The picture also featured a blue cycle lying next to the dead person. The tweet garnered a lot of attention and people showed their love and support for the dog and the country battered by continuous Russian attacks. A user commented, “The dog doesn’t understand the situation. He is awaiting his owner to wake up. It is so sad… and shows his true and unconditional love and loyalty.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.