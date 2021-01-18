Russian Blogger Who Married Stepson Gives Birth to Daughter, Reveals Plastic Surgery Story

It's an Oedipus complex scenario, with a few murky, extra steps.

A Russian weight loss influence became the talk of the Internet in mid-2020 for bringing to life Shakesphere's tragedy and the psychological condition named after it after she ditched her husband and married her step-son.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, fell in love with her step-son, Vladimir "Vova" Shavyrin, 21, last year when he returned to the family home during a break from university.

The Russian blogger who has more than half a million followers on Instagram - has known Vladimir since he was seven, as she was married to his father Alexey Shavyrin, 45, who now cares for their five adopted children, reported Daily Mail.

She divorced Alexey after 10 years together, after he had previously accused her of seducing his son when he came home on holiday from university.

Marina and Vladimir recently welcomed a baby girl, who has so far not been named.

Marina had posted pictures of her daughter on Instagram without revealing her face. According to her caption, it was her partner who had instructed her not to show the girl's face.

'Dad does not want to show our daughter yet,' she said. 'That's why the view is only from the back… We are thinking about the name.'

Earlier during the course of the pregnancy, she told her followers details of her pregnancy and revealed how she went through a succession of plastic surgery treatments to make herself attractive to her new spouse who she calls 'the most charming blue-eyes in the world.'

"So many people tell me to use makeup because of my young husband. But there is one thing - he fell in love with me with all my scars from plastic surgeries, cellulite, excessive skin and personality. And I do not want to seem better than what I am," she said.

Balmasheva also cleared the controversy about her marriage to her followers. "Did I have regrets that I destroyed the family? Both yes and no. I was ashamed that I killed the stability of 'mum and dad' Did I want to return to my ex? No. Do I feel anger and hatred to him? Not any longer," she said, reports The Sun.