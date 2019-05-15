English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Russian Channel Interviews Dead Opera Singer, Apologizes for ‘Untruthful Report’ After Being Called Out
The article claimed the interview took place at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, where Dorenko’s funeral was scheduled to take place on 12 May.
The article claimed the interview took place at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, where Dorenko’s funeral was scheduled to take place on 12 May.
Loading...
A Russian TV channel was forced to tender an apology after being called out for “interviewing” an opera singer who had passed away in 2015 for a story.
Zvezda, the TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry, claimed to have spoken with Elena Obraztsova, for its story on the funeral of controversial journalist Sergei Dorenko.
According to Russian independent media via the BBC, Zvezda quoted Obraztsova as saying Dorenko was “an uncompromising journalist” who “spoke the truth or did not speak at all”.
The article claimed the interview took place at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, where Dorenko’s funeral was scheduled to take place on 12 May.
However, the funeral was later reported to be cancelled after the daughters from Dorenko’s first marriage requested further tests be carried out on his body.
As it emerged that Obraztsova had died in 2015, Zvezda changed the story by attributing the quotes to Obraztsova's daughter. The channel later took the story down, according to independent online TV channel Dozhd, but not before social media users had taken screenshots of the original article.
Zvezda has since apologised for the “untruthful report” and said the incident was being investigated and responsibility fixed.
“TV channel Zvezda formally offers its apology... to everyone who might have seen the publication in question,” the statement said.
Zvezda, the TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry, claimed to have spoken with Elena Obraztsova, for its story on the funeral of controversial journalist Sergei Dorenko.
According to Russian independent media via the BBC, Zvezda quoted Obraztsova as saying Dorenko was “an uncompromising journalist” who “spoke the truth or did not speak at all”.
The article claimed the interview took place at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow, where Dorenko’s funeral was scheduled to take place on 12 May.
However, the funeral was later reported to be cancelled after the daughters from Dorenko’s first marriage requested further tests be carried out on his body.
As it emerged that Obraztsova had died in 2015, Zvezda changed the story by attributing the quotes to Obraztsova's daughter. The channel later took the story down, according to independent online TV channel Dozhd, but not before social media users had taken screenshots of the original article.
Zvezda has since apologised for the “untruthful report” and said the incident was being investigated and responsibility fixed.
“TV channel Zvezda formally offers its apology... to everyone who might have seen the publication in question,” the statement said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results