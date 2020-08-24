Russian Cosmonaut at ISS Shares Photos of 'Special Guests.' Are They Aliens?

One of the extraterrestrial events that have made us curious about its existence is the presence of aliens and unidentified flying objects. There have been clashing claims about beings on other planets and UFOs used by them to circle around the earth. Recently, a Russian astronaut, currently at the International Space Station (ISS) has also shared an image of what he thought to be UFOs.

Ivan Vagner, a Russian cosmonaut at ISS, was capturing the aurora australis passing near Antarctica and Australia when he observed a flash of five tiny objects. While he has hinted that these might be UFOs, the Russian Space agencies are further studying the clip for verification.

“Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora,” he captioned the video posted on August 19.

Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse.The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned about five objects spotted flying at around 9-12 seconds. He asked, “What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?” adding that the frames were captured one per sec.

At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

The one-minute video clip has been sent to the Roscosmos management, TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further study on the objects.

P.P.S. The information was brought to the notice of Roscosmos management, the materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

Netizens also mentioned about spotting unidentified objects in the sky. Some even suggested it to be Starlinks, satellites by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

But it may as well be aliens. Since it's 2020, nothing really surprises us anymore.