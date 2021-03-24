Caught on Tape: Russian Couple Sneaked into Deserted Cinema Hall to Have Sex, Steal Food

Taking advantage of the lockdown restrictions, a couple in Russia had the time of their life when they sneaked into a deserted cinema hall, helped themselves to free popcorn and had sex. The frisky couple was caught on camera as they broke into Kinograd cinema in the South Pole shopping centre in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on March 18.

The 53-second CCTV footage captured the raunchy couple helping themselves to the unlimited free food as they stole popcorn and drinks at the food counter serving themselves before they proceeded to the screening room.

Then, the pair can be seen having sex in the front row of the cinema, dozing off peacefully before they snuck out the next morning, without being seen by any security guards. As the lights go on, the duo can be seen putting on shoes before making their exit. The Cinema spokesperson said the late-night visitors had ‘respectfully’ cleaned up after themselves before leaving the place, reports LADbible

The CCTV footage has been shared on Instagram by the cinema’s handle on March 19.

They seemed to be taking their time as they helped themselves over the food counter and headed to the screening room with a torch.

Local media suggests the cinema is thinking of offering them some free tickets for a special screening for being so considerate before leaving by cleaning up. The offer to reward the sneaky couple caused a debate online as the public suggested they should be punished, not applauded for breaking lockdown restrictions.

Some are questioning the security system of the cinema as many believe the incident raises security issues in the shopping centre. Many wondered how someone could sneak into a cinema hall so easily.

The Sun reports it remains unclear if the couple was rewarded to be punished for the behaviour or if the incident has been reported to the police.

Earlier this month, another couple was caught during the intimate act in Derby, UK on March 1 and fined £400 for violating the covid rules.