Russian Family of Four Dies Mysteriously in Albania Hotel's Sauna, Probe Begins

Four members of a Russian family were found dead in the sauna of a 5-star hotel in Albania on Friday. It is suspected that the family died due to asphyxiation. According to reports, they had gone to Albania on a vacation and were meant to stay for a week at Gloria Palace Hotel. Sergey Burenkov, 60, and his wife Natalya Burenkova, 58, from Moscow, Russia, were on vacation with their daughter Katya, 31, and her partner Nikita Belousov, 37. They all checked into the hotel and headed to the sauna, where they ordered food and a few drinks but unfortunately were found dead before receiving it.

The bodies were recovered by hotel staff who went to deliver the food. The hotel management informed the police and the investigation into the mysterious deaths is on.

Speaking to local media, the hotel staff said, “I shouted many times that their order was ready. But no one answered, so I decided to walk inside, and that’s when I saw them all.

A Russian diplomatic source has revealed that the Russian embassy in Albania’s capital Tirana is also investigating the cause of death. The local police are engaged in searching whether the ventilation system in the sauna complex was in working condition or not.

The reports further showed that the entire hotel staff team was questioned by the police personnel regarding the circumstances.

Meanwhile, many investigations are underway, wherein Alcohol consumption by the victims is also being examined and it is also being checked if there was a technical failure of the sauna ventilation system, or it was hotel staff who lacked in the care of their guests.

A police statement said, “At around 10 pm, the dead bodies of four people with Russian nationality were found in a sauna complex. All of them had been asphyxiated.”

A hotel spokesperson said, “We are all very shocked by the circumstances in question. At the moment, the cause of the death is unclear. We are waiting for the expertise and forensic report."

