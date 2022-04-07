Russian Fisherman Catches Bizarre Deep-sea Creature, Internet Calls it 'Baby Dragon'

A Russian fisherman caught a bizarre-looking creature from the depths of the ocean and the internet thinks it looks like a “baby dragon.” Roman Fedortsov, who sails in the Norwegian Sea, has found an array of terrifying sea creatures, and the fisherman without fail ensures to share it with his Instagram family. But this particular catch took everyone by surprise as it looked like a ‘newly hatched baby dragon’. Roman shared a snap of the creature to his Instagram account, the fish has massive eyes, a long tail, and looks to be light pink in colour. It also has, what appear to be, wings.

Alongside the picture, Roman dropped a quote by G.F. Lovecraft. “Just a quote, ‘It’s one thing to chase something nameless, but quite another thing to find it’ – G.F. Lovecraft,” he captioned.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 22,000 likes and a bunch of comments. Expectedly, a majority of Instagram users were stunned by the sea creature. While many were curious to know what exactly was this creature, others opined that it looked like a “baby dragon” or a “mythological creature.”

A user commented, “I didn’t even realize that was a fish,” while another mocked, “I thought this was the new chicken sandwich to eat at first.” “Looks like a baby dragon,” a third wrote. “It looks a little like a newly hatched dragon to me,” another comment read on the post.

However, now the identity of the creature is no secret. The fish has been identified as a chimaera, which is a cartilaginous fish also known as a “ghost shark.”

The Murmansk-based Russian fisherman looks for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers, as he dives up to 3,000 feet below the surface, the Daily Mail reported. Many of the fish or sea creatures brought up from the deep water by Roman die due to the change in pressure, he revealed.

