Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Russian Fisherman's Collection of Weird, Rare Sea Creatures is Straight Out of Science Fiction

Fisherman Roman Fedortsov is a connoisseur of alien-like sea creatures which he finds 'beautiful'.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Russian Fisherman's Collection of Weird, Rare Sea Creatures is Straight Out of Science Fiction
Image credit: Instagram/rfedortsov_official_account

A Russian fisherman has been going viral on social media after he revealed images of strange, alien-like sea creatures on his Instagram feed.

On an average day, Roman Fedortsov, fishes cods, mackerels and haddocks using a commercial trawler. But Fedorotsov is no ordinary fisherman. apart from the regular stock of commercial fish, the 39-year-old also likes to collect odd and often grotesque sea creatures that are extremely rare to find.

His social media feeds are full of photos of such creatures.

Take a look at some of his weird finds:

Some of these creatures don't look like real animals at all but ghoulish props created for the sets of horror films. but not all ofthem are horrific. Some, in fact, look quite cute. Some even resemble cartoon characters.

Fedortsov even comes up with funny names for his finds. The fisherman told Daily Mail that he does not find any fish "ugly" or "scary". "All kinds of fish are beautiful in their own way," he said.

Most of the creatures have been found in the Norwegian and Barents seas north of Russia as well as the Atlantic Ocean. Fedortsov, who has has studied marine science at university in Murmansk, hopes to create awareness about deep sea creatures with his work.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram