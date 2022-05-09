Russian Influencer May Face Jail Time for Posing Naked Under a Holy Tree in Bali

Russian influencer, Alina Fazleeva, may face six years in jail for posting pictures of a nude photoshoot she did beneath a sacred tree in Indonesia’s Bali. She has received a lot of backlash for the same. The tree in the picture is situated at Babakan Temple in Tabanam and is known locally as kayu putih. It is centuries old and is considered holy. Alina has over 16,000 followers and could be facing time in prison on pornography charges. As per Indonesia’s strict Information and Electronic Transactions Act (ITE), the influencer could face a £55,000 fine for ‘spreading pornography.’

When Alina realised her mistake, she deleted the photos on her Instagram page. She also apologised through a video message, “I apologise to all Balinese and Indonesian people, I regret my actions. I’m so embarrassed, I didn’t mean to offend you in any way, absolutely no knowledge of this place. I just prayed under a tree and went straight to the police station to explain this incident and apologise."

This is not it, the caretaker of the temple Kurnya Wijaya said that a cleansing ceremony would take place in order to clear the tree of the obscenities. He further urged the influencer to pay for the expenses. According to reports by the Daily Mail, while the police were investigating, Fazleeva went to the station ‘to cooperate.’ “Both of them are proven to have carried out activities that endanger public order and do not respect the local norms," Bali immigration chief Jamaruli Manihuruk told the news outlet.

The influencer claimed that she “heard her ancestors’ voices" while she was hugging the bark and being “part of an endless chain." The police handed over her case over to immigration officers.

