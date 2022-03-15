Russian Influencer Sobs over Instagram Ban in her Country, Gets Trolled

In the last few years, becoming an Instagram Influencer has emerged as a profession that excites many. And in case the media-sharing platform gets shut or banned, it will leave thousands unemployed. However, these influencers also attract their share of criticism and trolling as well. Now, after Russian President Vladimir Putin banned western social media in the country, a Russian influencer shared a video that showcased her sobbing over the news. The influencer expected her followers and social media users to sympathise but instead, she was heavily criticised.

For the unversed, Russia has opened a criminal case against Meta, and has branded it an “extremist organisation”. Now posting a tearful video on Telegram, the beauty blogger expressed that Instagram was more than a source of income for her. “It’s all life. It’s the soul. It’s the one with which I wake up and fall asleep, f***ing five years in a row,” she said. Her clip was shared by NEXTA TV on Twitter, and the 34-second video on the microblogging site has amassed over 1.8 million views.

“She does not care at all about the thousands of dead people, including her compatriots. Obviously, her biggest worry right now is that she won’t be able to post pictures of food from restaurants,” the European media outlet condemned the beauty blogger.

One of the #Russian bloggers cries that in two days her Instagram will stop workingShe does not care at all about the thousands of dead people, including her compatriots. Obviously, her biggest worry right now is that she won't be able to post pictures of food from restaurants. pic.twitter.com/LSdBiSlwHr — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

English subtitles pic.twitter.com/Qtzzv6qHZb— Mrwp.io - WordPress Speed, SEO, and Security (@prayer4ukraine) March 12, 2022

The blogger received criticism on the microblogging site as people said that she was concerned about herself rather than the thousands of dead people, including her compatriots.

While a user opined that the influencer’s behaviour was “not just a Russian thing, that’s influencers everywhere.” Another said, “This is human race nowadays.”

to be fair that’s not just a Russian thing, that’s influencers everywhere.— sean 🇭🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇸🇰 (@LaszloSean) March 11, 2022

This is human race nowadays….— Paulo Almeida (@pjorgema) March 12, 2022

“Some people live in a world the size of peanut,” a third wrote.

Some people live in a world the size of peanut.— Pevi (@Pevi33918119) March 12, 2022

Putin’s going to nationalize all industry, she can get a job in the tire factory.— jjbiggle (@jjbiggle) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine on Monday, March 14 held the fourth round of peace talks, just a day after Moscow launched an airstrike at a Ukrainian military base close to the Poland border.

