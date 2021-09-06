Russian Influencer Taped To Car Drives At 112 MPH, Video Goes Viral

A Russian social media influencer, Danil Myasnikov, filmed himself while travelling in a speedy car running 112 mph. In a unique stunt, neither he was sitting at the driver seat behind the wheel of the car, nor was he in the passenger seat. Danil was duct-taped to the side of the Chevrolet Camaro car as it travelled down the highway at a speed of up to 112mph. He was strapped to the car to secure himself during the driving stunt in Sochi, Russia. He has also shared the video of the incident on his Instagram account, which has gone viral now.

Danil posted the video of the incident on his Instagram page on August 1 and it has received over 2.56 lakh views so far. The influencer enjoys a fan following of 8,00,000 users on Instagram.

The video shows that Daniel was being strapped to the outside of the yellow Chevrolet Camaro with rope and duct tape with the help of his friend. Later, he starts driving at speeds of up to 112 mph on the motorway. He was seen enjoying this “carefree" ride in his car.

One of his friends gets behind the wheel of the car and speeds along a motorway with the influencer. Several of his friends are seen positioned at various points along the motorway to film his adventure as he passed them. A camera inside the car shows the speedometer hitting 112mph as he took the challenge to drive the car after being duct-taped.

According to Dailystar’s report, traffic safety officers in the region have now opened an investigation into the incident after taking cognizance of the video that has gone viral on social media. It is still unclear whether he was fined for breaking traffic rules while performing the dangerous stunt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here