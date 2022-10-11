Russian Man Almost Gets His Head Chopped Off Due to Dysfunctional Elevator, Video Goes Viral

In a rather frightening moment, a man narrowly escaped getting his head chopped off in a freaking elevator mishap in Russia. The man seems to have escaped death by a fraction of a second. As per the description of the video, the incident took place inside an apartment block in the city of Krasnodar, Russia.

Take a look at the terrifying footage here.

In the video, a man was spotted coming out of a lift. Till that point, the lift seemed to work completely fine. However, when another man tried to step inside the elevator, the lift moved downward at a fast speed while the man was still in-between the door. CCTV footage showed the man looking at his phone as he walks into the lift, while the doors closed around him.

In a display of sharp presence of mind, the mind deflected a major accident when he hurriedly moved backwards and saved his head from being chopped off between the ceiling of the lift and the floor of the building. He had initially blocked the doors on either side of him but was forced to dive backwards as the elevator rode up.

Netizens couldn’t keep their calm at the barely-avoided accidents and expressed their shock at the video in the comments section. One YouTube user wrote: “My biggest nightmare”, while another wrote “Oh my god!”

Since being shared, the video has amassed a total of 4,413 views and counting. The incident where it happened–Krasnodar–is touted to be the economic center of southern Russia. The city boasts several successful businesses and is filled with apartment complexes.

Have you ever seen footage like this before?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here