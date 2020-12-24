Russian Man Designs Handmade Bras to Keep His Cows Warm in World's Coldest Village

The winter has kicked in full force in almost all parts of the world. The places that remain cold throughout the year suffer more than the rest. Recently, a video has surfaced in which one sees cows wearing triangular fitting bras in the world's coldest village. It is obvious that this measure has been undertaken to make sure that the animal does not feel cold.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, a local farmer in Russia who is most likely in his 70s came up with this idea. Nikolay Atlasov has designed with these handmade bras for all his five cows. He, along with his herd, stay in the village of Oymyakon, in the Russian region of Yakutia. The temperature in the village hits as low as minus 45-degree celsius. According to a local resident who filmed this incident, the Yakut cows spend their winters in this manner only. They are made to wear this designed bra when they go to their watering hole.

Nikolay was initially a former gold mining prospector and engineer. He had a smallholding in the village. This coldest village is also called the Pole of Cold as the officially recorded temperature of this place has been minus 67.7 °C. However, locals are of the opinion that the earlier readings that date back to January 1924 have been -71.2 degree celsius.

Semyon Sivtsev, a local of the coldest permanently inhabited village filmed the entire incident. He said, “This is how Yakut cows spend their winters – our breadwinners. They wait in the queue, the eldest drink first. The main thing is to keep the animal warm. Cows are dressed when the temperature falls to minus 30C or minus 35C. They do not wear any other clothes – just a bra.”

Describing how these bras function, he revealed that the bra is tied with two straps around the body and one strap under the tail. The main purpose of this bra is to offer protection to the tender skin on the udder. If the locals are to be believed, this tying of the bra helps in saving around approximately two litres of milk per cow.

As far as the making of the bra is concerned, sheepskin or hare fur, which is usually available in the old hoods from coats are used. This is basically like reusing and recycling old coats for the purpose of protecting animals from the harsh winter.