Russian Man Has Coin Removed from His Nose That He Pushed Inside 50 Years Ago at Age 6

In a bizarre incident, a man had a coin removed from his nose after it was lodged inside for 50 years since the Soviet-era.

The baffling incide occurred in Russia where a 59-year-old had the coin surgically removed from his nose. According to reports, the man had pushed it inside his nostril when he was a 6-year-old boy. Growing up with a strict mother, the boy was scared to report the accident to her. He later forgot the incident altogether and the coin remained lodged in his nose for five decades.

While the coin remained inert and unknowm inside the nose and did not cause any trouble for years. But recently, he complained of not being able to breath from his right nostril. If was only after getting a scan of his nose done that the the coin was discovered and the man realised that he the been living with the metal object inside his nasal passage ever since he was a little boy.

Wondering how the man was able to breath all these years? It turned out that nasal cavity stones called rhinoliths had formed inside the man's nasal passage, preserving his ability to breath, The Metro reported.

According to the report, the coin that the boy put his nose had been a Soviet era coin that was not in circulation or use anymore. It must have had a hammer and sickle symbol on it, representing USSR, but the markings had faded due to long years of being lodged inside the human body.

This is not the first time that a man has found a foreign object lodged in his nose. In 2015, 51-year-old England resident Steven Easton from Surrey discovered a bit of a dart wedged in his nose. It was only discovered after 44 years when he flew out of his nose during a sneezing fit.