Russian Man Makes Horse Noises at Night to Torture Neighbours, Arrested

In perhaps the first case of its kind in Russia, a man has been sent to jail for three and a half years after he continuously tortured his neighbours by making horse neighing sounds at night. Usually in cases like this, the authorities fine the accused person and end the matter. But here things went out of hand. The 47-year-old man used to make such sounds for two hours every night and did not let his neighbours sleep peacefully. The affected neighbours had made as many as 80 complaints to the police before the accused was finally arrested. Yuri Kondratyev harassed people living in his apartment for two years from 2018.

The incident has been reported from Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod city. As per the information available, the man has been unemployed for some time and his partner too left him a few years ago. It is only after these two events that Yuri started harassing his neighbours with such an absurd sound. Initially, he would play songs at a very high volume and then would replace that with the sound of a horse running or horse snorting. His neighbours complained about his actions and also suggested that he needs treatment and should be sent to a mental hospital.

Yuri, on the other hand, produced a certificate from a psychiatrist in which it was mentioned that he is mentally fit. Due to his behaviour, Yuri had to pay fines multiple times but that did not deter him from troubling his neighbours. He continued making the horse sounds till the time he was not arrested.

There were 80 complaints against him between April 2018 and December 2020 because of this issue. The police had also fined him multiple times regarding these complaints but nothing stopped him from torturing his neighbours till he was finally arrested and sent to jail.

