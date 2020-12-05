Russian Millionaire Hires Private Helicopter to Fly to Nearest McDonalds

How far will you go to satiate your hunger? Does hiring a private helicopter to fly out to the nearest McDonald's sound feasible? For a man who happens to be a millionaire from Russia has done just that.

As Russian portal Bloknot Krasnodar reported at the end of last month, 33-year-old Viktor Martynov was on a vacation in Alushta, Crimea with his girlfriend when they craved McDonald’s and decided to take a break from their holiday and flew over 450 km to get their favourite meal.

The report added that the order consisted of burgers, fries and milkshakes, and that it cost around 49 pounds. However, the two-way ride in the private helicopter cost around 2,000 pounds. Soon the report gained buzz on the internet and people started wondering how the things must have taken place.

Now, Martynov, who runs a company of helicopters in Russia, took things in his own hands and posted a video to explain his decision. He explained how they had grown tired of all the clean food they were being provided and wanted some junk food. As the nearest outlet of McDonald’s was in Krasnodar, they decided to fly there.

He said “My girlfriend and I were tired of proper, organic food, we wanted normal Moscow food. Therefore, we took a helicopter and flew to Krasnodar.”

Dubbing the trip as “an interesting adventure”, Martynov added that they enjoyed eating the hamburgers while flying by in the helicopter. After the aerial adventure, the couple returned back to their hotel in Crimea and rested for the day.

Crimea used to have three McDonald’s outlets before Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014. After the abrupt annexation, the fast food chain decided to stop its services there.

The place has Ras burgers though, which replaced an old McDonal’s outlet within months of their departure.