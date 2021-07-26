Russian Mother of 11 Wants 105 Kids

Just as there is no accounting for taste, there is no accounting for addiction, either! We all have heard of people getting addicted to drugs, alcohol, or even glue, but whoever has even heard of being addicted to motherhood? Well, it seems that apparently, such a thing exists, because a 23-year-old woman in Russia, who already has 11 children, wants to have 105 kids in all!

Christina Ozturk, 23, and her 56-year-old husband Galip Ozturk say that they want to make history by having 105 kids, reports the Daily Mail. Since it’s impossible to have so many kids naturally, they are going to opt for surrogacy. Of their 11 existing kids, only the eldest daughter, whose name is Vika, was born in a natural way, while the rest are all obtained through surrogates.

According to Christina, she is addicted to becoming a mother and both she and her husband want the “happy squeals of kids” to continue in their home.

The millionaire couple, who currently live in Batuma, Georgia, is keen on exploring more surrogacy options. Christina says that she is extremely fond of children and that she enjoys taking care of kids in general. The couple doesn’t know how many more children they can have, but they say that they don’t plan on stopping at 11 kids. They want more and would nurture them with the best possible care.

The couple regularly upload photos of their large family on their social media accounts, attracting the attention of hundreds of followers.

Christina, who reportedly insists upon a strict routine for her brood, claims that her babies sleep from 8pm to 6am each night. The family’s nannies record every detail of the children in diaries, which are monitored strictly by her and her husband. Their most recent child, a daughter named Olivia, was born on January 16, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here