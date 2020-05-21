Russian Nurse Gets Suspended For Wearing Just Her Lingerie Under See-Through PPE Kit

Doctors and health workers around the world have spoken about how uncomfortable it is to work with their PPE kits on. A nurse in Russia, however, has tried to find a solution to it but things went terribly wrong.

A Russian medic, whose name hasn’t been revealed, was on duty to serve in an all-male COVID-19 ward. Due to the unbearable heat, she decided to just wear her lingerie beneath the transparent PPE kit.

According to the DailyMail, the incident took place in a hospital in Tula, 100 miles south of Moscow. The pictures were clicked by one of the patients, who revealed that none of the patients made any complaints regarding her clothes.

The incident did not sit well with the authorities at the hospital, who decided to punish the nurse against the charge of “non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing”.

The nurse, who is said to be in her 20s, mentioned that she did not know the PPE kits would be completely transparent. She decided to put on just the lingerie as it becomes too hot inside the protective gear.

The incident was first reported by the regional newspaper Tula Pressa. In its response, the regional health ministry said, “Employees were reminded of the need to comply with the requirements for sanitary clothing and appearance,” the ministry said.

While the hospital earlier mentioned that it was lingerie, they later revised that her dress could have been a swimming suit instead.