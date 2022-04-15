Russian Pianist Kept Playing Ukrainian Music Despite Cops Stalling the Concert

Several videos of resistance have emerged in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A recent video doing the rounds on the Internet featured Russian pianist Alexei Lyubimov who played a composition by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov’s song cycle “Stufen” accompanied by verses of classic Russian poets.

A video of the incident, which took place at Rassvet cultural center in Moscow, shows how two uniformed officers disrupted Lyubimov’s performance while he continued to play. The audience at the event recorded the moment on their smartphone cameras. Soon after Lyubimov ended his performance, the spectators erupted in cheers and rounds of applause, which is another reminder of how even a section of the Russian public is against the war on Ukraine.

According to a Moscow Times report, the concert was stopped after the performance and the building was evacuated. The report added that Moscow police searched the premises for bombs for two and a half hours due to an anonymous bomb threat.

Civic resistance through culture: The antiwar piano concert of Alexei Lyubimov & Yana Ivanilova "Songs against the Time" in the Culture Center "Rassvet" in Moscow was raided by the police officers saying the building was mined. But everyone knew why; that's quite an applause! pic.twitter.com/9zDeJq8NLz — Sergey Vasiliev (@sevslv) April 14, 2022

Speaking to Moscow Times, a Rassvet employee speculated that the police’s arrival may be related to the nationality of the composer, whose tune was played by Lyubimov in the first section of the concert.

Several reports from Russia have pointed out how citizens of the country have been detained for displaying Ukrainian flags and symbols since President Valdimir Putin launched his “special military operation” on February 24. Russians have been detained for even carrying balloons or wearing nail polish with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

A video from February had shown how a boy played piano at a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as Russian troops made their way to the country. People have shared their reaction to the video, as one user described it as, “Heartbreaking, haunting, I hope people never forget these conditions.”

Heartbreaking, haunting, I hope people never forget these conditions.— JohnB (@Johnny359) March 5, 2022

Another user commented, “Beautiful, yet haunting melody played in the optimism & innocence of youth. A stronger statement of the Ukrainian people’s hope could not have been made.”

Beautiful, yet haunting melody played in the optimism & innocence of youth. A stronger statement of the Ukrainian people's hope could not have been made.— Elizabeth Harris (@harrise2000) March 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on this latest incident?

