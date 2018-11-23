GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Russian Rapper Husky Sentenced to 12 Days in Prison After Gig on Car Roof

Husky is a frequent protestor against Russian state authorities and the police's infamous brutality, and regularly uses his lyrics to mock and deride the state and its agencies.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
Russian rapper Husky (Image: YouTube)
Husky, a popular Russian rapper, has been sentenced to a 12 day prison sentence after he performed on top of a car parked on a street; the rapper, whose real name is Dmitry Kuznetsov, was charged with hooliganism.

Husky is a frequent protestor of Russian state authorities and the police's infamous brutality, and regularly uses his lyrics to mock and deride the state and its agencies.

While he was due to perform in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on Wednesday night, local authorities threw a spanner in the works when they warned the club he was to appear in that his performance had "extremist" elements.

This forced the rapper to switch venues at the last minute, where again, the gig was halted after the club had its power shut off. The rapper's fans poured on to the streets, quickly followed by Husky himself, who climbed on to the roof of a parked car and began performing a song, to the cheers of his audience.




Police personnel present at the scene moved in to arrest the rapper at the conclusion of his song, but had trouble taking him away as the crowd surrounded their vehicle, demanding their hero's release. Authorities finally managed to escort Husky away, without resorting to the violence the rapper often protests against.

According to media reports, the owner of the car has filed a complaint of property damage against the rapper for his impromptu performance, a charge which may carry a longer prison term than the 12 days he already has to spend behind bars.

