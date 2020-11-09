Russian River Water Turns Red, Authorities Probing 'Mysterious Pollutant' Even as Animals Stay Away

A river in the Kemerovo city of the Siberian region of Russia has turned beetroot red in colour and its pictures are horrifying.

According to the locals, animals are not entering the rivers that appear toxic, however, so far, it has not been determined which chemical has caused the discolouration or if it can cause any health risks, reported Daily Mail.

Russians took to Twitter and shared the pictures and videos of the river. A person shared the video of the water that looks dark crimson in colour. The caption in Russian roughly translates to “The Iskitimka River in Kemerovo turned red. The reasons are being investigated.”

Reka Iskitim (river) is situated in the industrial city Kemerovo. The person also jokingly asked,

“How much borsch was cooked.” Borsch is a sour soup of Ukrainian origin. The main ingredient of this dish is beetroot which gives it the red colour.

Река Искитимка в Кемерове окрасилась в красный цвет. Причины выясняются.Нихуя сколько борща сварили😳 pic.twitter.com/HkuYnlYJZu — #MDK (@mudakoff) November 6, 2020

Another person also shared different pictures of the same river on Twitter.

SCP-354 - Алое Озеро = Река Искитимка в Кемерово pic.twitter.com/X9OzZZRUN5 — Злой Гейзер (@zloy_geyzer) November 6, 2020

As per the report, a resident from the area informed that all the ducks are at the bank and they are not going into the river.

According to environmental officers, the red colour was caused due to a blocked drain. Andrei Panov, deputy governor of Kemerovo, said, “The city storm drainage system is a possible source of contaminated water.” He added that police were seeking to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The report quotes Elena Dubrovskaya, a resident of the city, who said that the water body looks like cranberry jelly today, not a river. Previously, two other rivers turned red, however, residents were not informed of the exact causes.

In June this year, an oil spill happened in Norilsk, Siberia which was called the worst ecological catastrophe of the polar artic by the environmentalists. Thousands of tons of diesel spilled in the River Daldykan then and it is said that it will keep polluting the river for a long time. There were blood red-orange coloured sludges found in the river.