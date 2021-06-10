Russian Sailors Rescue Dog Stranded on Floating Ice in Arctic, Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of Russian sailors crew rescuing a one-year-old dog stranded on a piece of floating ice in the Arctic is winning over the internet. A group of sailors spotted the dog near the Alexander Sannikov icebreaker while they were on their way to an oil terminal in the Gulf of Ob. They rescued the dog by using a ceremonial ladder which the canine used to get on board. The white furry dog is named Aika, who has strayed away from its village and ended up wandering on floating ice. The sea-ice started to crack and drift. Fortunately, it was spotted by the sailors passing through there and rescued safely.

The video has been shared by Reuters on their official Twitter handle. Talking about the rescue operation, the captain’s assistant Yevgeny Nagibin can be heard saying that they have investigated all options to lift the animal from the ice and hence placed a ladder to help the doggo. In the clip, the canine can be seen carefully stepping around rugged ice chunks and step up to the ladder as sailors whistle and throw down treats. The sailors have later used mobile communications to contact locals and found the dog owner. Aika has been returned to its owner safely.

A 1-year-old dog named Aika was stranded on floating ice in the Arctic before being rescued by sailors on a nearby icebreaker pic.twitter.com/qa4FXMRwF2— Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021

The dog had been missing for over a week from the village of Mys Kamenniy on Russia’s Arctic coast. After searching for so many days, the owner Svetlana Chereshneva gave up and believed that it was “gone for good”. The owner told the news agency that when she saw the video, she did not recognize Aika at first.

Chereshneva told The Moscow Times that Aika spent its first day at home sleeping. The appetite and cheerful mood have returned as well.

