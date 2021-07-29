Russian Shooter-Avid Gamer Flaunts Medal and 'Witcher' Medallion At Tokyo Olympics

Russian shooting sensation Vitalina Batsarashkina not only won the women’s 10m air pistol event, but also set a new Olympic record in Tokyo. On Sunday, Batsarashkina upgraded her Rio Olympics silver, with a gold in the Japanese capital by shooting an Olympic-record 240.3 points to finish 0.9 ahead of Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova. The Bulgarian won the silver, while, Jian Ranxin of China took the bronze.

The newly crowned Olympic champion had also led her Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team to the silver in the mixed team event on Tuesday. Apart from her sharp-shooting skills, the 24-year-old is also attracting attention at the Tokyo Games for her obsession with the popular fictional game/series “The Witcher”.

The Russian is an avid gamer, and this isn’t the first time she participated in a competition sporting a Witcher medallion or related gear. According to video gaming publication Kotaku, Batsarashkina wore a Witcher medallion and Witcher-themed shooting glasses at the Rio Olympics as well.

But now images from that competition are doing rounds on social media circuits, mostly for her super-relaxed shooting stance, until one user pointed the Witcher connection.

“I am obsessed with the stance on this sharpshooter,” this old photo of the Russian sharpshooter started off the conversation.

But now images from that competition are doing rounds on social media circuits, mostly for her super-relaxed shooting stance, until one user pointed the Witcher connection.

“I am obsessed with the stance on this sharpshooter,” this old photo of the Russian sharpshooter started off the conversation.

I am obsessed with the stance on this sharpshooter pic.twitter.com/DagufxorxL— Zoe! That's Me! (@Blankzilla) July 26, 2021

However, instead of her record-setting performances and her calm demeanour with the seemingly casual stance has left the Twitterati divided. While many including professionals agree that there’s a good reason for it, others struck it off citing various reasons.

“When you’re shooting as precisely as that, your heartbeat throws off your aim," one user wrote. “So they stand as relaxed as possible and still maintain a firm stance. You won’t see that among tactically cool dorks in the US,” he added. “The heartbeat thing is why the biathlon is awesome,” he further explained.

When you're shooting as precisely as that, your heartbeat throws off your aim. So they stand as relaxed as possible and still maintain a firm stance. You won't see that among tacticool dorks in the US.The heartbeat thing is why the biathlon is awesome. — Hungry Hungry HIPAA (@joedobner) July 26, 2021

Another seconded with a funny take by sharing a GIF animation from the Hollywood movie ‘The Matrix’.

Only comparable coolness that i can think pic.twitter.com/pvnimJr5SY— Edward_The_First 🇧🇷🌵🌹BLM (@edward_thefirst) July 26, 2021

“Good to see nothing’s changed in 109 years,” remarked a third by sharing an old black and white photo with a similar stance.

Good to see nothing's changed in 109 years pic.twitter.com/fgROfmIID9— Quiet (@ennuiposting) July 26, 2021

Another chimed in about his stance and wrote, “Mine goes on my hip and I’ve been told I look like a cheerleader posing for a pom-pom pic.”

Mine goes on my hip and I've been told I look like a cheerleader posing for a pom-pom pic.😕— Desert Stylite (@stylite_the) July 26, 2021

Russian athletes are competing in the ongoing Tokyo Games under the ROC flag due to various sanctions imposed for doping.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here