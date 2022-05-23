Russian Villagers Spooked by Giant 'Mouth to Hell' Claim it Leads to the 'Underworld'

Villagers in Russia's Siberia claim to have discovered a 'mouth to hell'. The gigantic opening in the Earth, which many believe could be a 'passage to the underworld,' has been spotted by residents of Yakutia's Batagay. Pictures of the site show a huge mass of Earth sinking and apparently pulling in everything around it. According to the Irish mirror, the Batagaika crater at the site is caused by the melting of permafrost land. The site was under permanent cover of snow during Quaternary Ice Age 2.58 million years ago.

In the 1960s, the forest cover was cleared and sunlight reached the ground for the first time. Ice in the soil now started to melt, causing the ground to compact slump and subside. Scientists predict that the growing impact of global warming may soon lead to more 'mouths to hell' around the world.

The Batagaika crater has been measured since the 1980s and currently is nearly a kilometre long and 86 metres deep. As per the preliminary dating of the lowest layer, the open Earth is exposing layers of soil that could be 1.2 to 2 lakh years old, possibly up to 6.5 lakh years. The slump movement still has not been stabilized and continues to grow by 20 metres every year. In warmer years, the expansion grew by up to 30 metres in a year.

Scientists predict that the expansion may see the crater pull in everything around it unless the crater settles.

Residents have also reported having heard unsettling booms coming from the site.

Yakut people who inhabit the area hold onto supernatural beliefs about the existence of a spirit world. While locals believe in the presence of a passage to the underworld, it's yet to be confirmed by scientific studies.

Research by Julian Murton found that there was no existence of a passage, and rock could be found at the gateway. Another 2018 expedition by North-Eastern Federal University and Kindai University in Japan found a baby preserved in Batagay but not a gateway.

