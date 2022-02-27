'Russian Vodka' Trends as Netizens Call for its Boycott and Show Support for Ukraine

‘Russian Vodka’ has ben trending on Twitter while users in the US and Canada boycotted the famous alcoholic drink to show their support for Ukraine. The move has received mixed response online. While a few feel that every small thing makes a difference, others felt that the boycott meant nothing because the countries continued to import other Russian goods. Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe. As the Ukraine crisis deepens, internet has been filled with moving visuals from the invaded country. Netizens have been trying several means to express their support for the besieged country.

“Boycott all Russian vodka. It would be far more meaningful to boycott their oil and gas — but boycotting their vodka is something we can do right now, today. RT to spread the word. Talk to your bartenders and store managers. Tweet at your grocery stores and other retailers."

“We’re boycotting Russian caviar, borscht and vodka, but still buying Russian oil. Make sense? This whole thing is a charade…"

“Some bars and liquor store owners have found a potent way to punish #Russia for invading #Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. #StandWithUkraine"

“People in the USA are dumping their bottles of vodka down the sink to punish Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile their government imports 20 million barrels of Russian oil per month……"

“Nice to see liquor stores in Canada and the United States refusing to sell Russian vodka. Let the world do the same."

Peter Bethlenfalvy, the finance minister of Canada’s Ontario, directed the Liquor Control Board to have the province’s stores remove Russian vodka and other alcoholic beverages from the country.

