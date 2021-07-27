Russian Woman Makes Friendship With a Wild Bear, Now Both are Inseparable

Various people love different kinds of pets. While some love dogs, others like cats. However, Veronika Dichka from Russia has quite an unconventional companion, a wild bear.

The Russian woman’s giant friend would strike terror in the hearts of whoever sees him. But Veronika loves her friend so much that she never leaves him alone no matter whatever she does. They eat together, go fishing and boating on the Novosibirsk lake of Russia, and even sleep side by side. She has named the giant brown bear Archie.

Veronika met Archie when she saved his life while touring a safari park in 2019. After spending time with the giant bear, a friendship was established between them and then Veronika started taking Archie to the lake for fishing. Gradually, a beautiful friendship developed between the two of them and now they are practically inseparable. According to Veronika, she has developed a very good bonding with Archie and they just love being with each other. Despite the fact that some bears are known carnivores and there have been several examples of bears attacking humans. Veronika is convinced that nothing can ever go wrong between them.

To showcase her love for Archie, Veronika has done numerous photoshoots, where they are seen riding out together on a fishing boat. Archie loves riding on boats, reveals Veronika. She also says that the bear sees her as a mother figure and even hides behind her whenever he is scared. Her photoshoots have drawn immense appreciation from her social media followers who are all praises for her courage in living with what is generally considered a ferocious wild animal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here