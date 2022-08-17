Russian Woman, Married To Stepson, Has A Baby; Expecting Another

Thirty-seven-year-old Marina Balmasheva was married to Alexei Shavirin and raised a stepson from the age of 7 while living in his house. While living in a marriage with the child’s father, Marina adopted a total of 4 children, who now live with Alexei.

However, Marina developed feelings for her stepson and they entered a relationship while the former was married to the boy’s father. According to the Mirror report, their relationship started after the stepson returned home from university during holidays and Marina separated from his father to marry his stepson. The couple had a 20-month-old daughter at the time. Regarding his 20-year-old son Vladimir, his father says that he was in a relationship, and Marina broke and married him.

Marina, who has gained a lot of popularity on social media in Russia, has spent a lot of time married to her stepson, and now she is going to be the mother of the second child. She has shared this news on her social media account where many people congratulated her.

Vladimir’s father, the ex-husband of Marina, does not approve of the relationship at all. Vladimir used to work near Ukraine, but after the war, Marina is supporting him with her earnings. She often talks about her life on social media.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here