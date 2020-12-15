Russian Woman Marries Her Friend and Mentor, a Briefcase; Names the Love of her Life 'Gideon'

Being attracted to inanimate objects is not something unheard of, however, marrying the object is taking it too far. Rain Gordon, who seemingly has objectophilia which is the condition where a person is romantically or sexually attracted to an object, has married her briefcase who she has named Gideon, reported Mirror.

The wedding ceremony that was held in June was officiated by a friend of Rain in Russia’s Moscow. The 24-year-old woman shares that she has had relationships with men, however, she has always been more attracted to objects. Rain discovered that she was attracted to objects when she was eight years old. She also says that she has been happier in her relationships with objects than with men.

She has opened up about marrying her briefcase because as per Rain, she wants to break the stigma around object as sexual people while also raising awareness about them. The briefcase that Rain has married now was bought by her five years ago at a hardware store. She bought it as a prop for a photoshoot.

According to Rain, her relationship became official in November 2015 and she has been with Gideon since then. Rain believes in animism which means that there is life in everything. She said, “From my childhood I believed that a soul is embedded in objects, as well as everything around us.”

She also shared that she fell in love with the new shopping centre which opened in her city. However, at that point, Rain did not tell anyone about it because she knew it was beyond the norms of the society.

Speaking about her relationship with the briefcase, she said that she did not have any idea that she would end up together with Gideon. Rain liked how he looked but did not think of anything more. “But then I started liking Gideon for more than that. I slowly realised I was starting to fall in love,” said Rain who is a nursery school teacher.

Rain claims that the two can have philosophical conversations for three to four hours. They have also shared hugs and kisses and spent more time together in evenings and nights as per Rain. The woman said, “Gideon is more than just a partner to me. He is a husband, a friend and a mentor.”

According to Rain, Gideon knows her better than she knows herself. She also confessed that she got together in a relationship with a man in 2017 but could not connect with a man in the same way that she does with Gideon.

Rain has received support from her brothers and friends who have been understanding about the relationship. Speaking about the backlash she faces for her attraction to objects, Rain said, “To ridicule and humiliate us for the fact that the ones we love are not like everyone else is disgusting. Love is love.”