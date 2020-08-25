Russian YouTuber Mixes 10,000 Litres of Coke with Baking Soda. What Happens Next will Blow Your Mind

A Youtuber has used Coca-Cola for something unimaginable by combining bottles of the soft drink with baking soda for a chemical experiment.

Russian YouTuber Maxim Monakhov has pulled off an interesting feat recently when he added 10,000 litres of coke to baking soda, creating a vast explosion. His video, uploaded on Youtube on August 21, has been viewed more than seven million times.

Interesting, he waited not for one or two, but four years to collect enough money to spend on this stunt. In the video, one can see Monakhov filling a pressurized tank with the Coca-Cola, with the help of his crew. He then takes baking soda in another tub and dump it carefully into the tank.

According to the Ladbible, the YouTuber was heard saying in the video, "In total, I will spend more than 700,000 rubles for the video today."

He further added, "We launched 10,000 liters of cola mixed with soda. Yes, it would seem such an absurd and useless thing - but for me it means a lot."

The explosion is caused by mixing the two components as the carbonate in the baking soda reacts with the acidic Coca-Cola and creates hydrogen carbonate. It rapidly breaks down into water and carbon dioxide, where CO2 causes the explosion.

And that was quite an interesting watch!