Russia's Road to Hell has Human Bones and Skulls, Locals Believe They Belong to Bolshevik Hero

Russia is a unique country with its rich history and political revolutions that have brought multiple transitions to its society. From monarchy, to communism, to capitalism. However, it seems some remote parts of the country still live with spooky remnants.

In the Siberian region of the country, is a road where human remains including a skull and several bones have been found mixed in with sand that was used to grit roads.

The news prompted local police to launch an investigation after the bones were discovered scattered along a newly-gritted road in the Siberian city of Kirensk.

The LadBible reports, a local minister reasoned that the sand was taken from land close to a graveyard, which is how the bones ended up mixed in with the road.

MP Nikolay Trufanov said that the sand mixed with skulls and bones was sprinkled on a road in Kirensk. He further said that the "horrendous"sight cannot even be described. Trufanov hoped that the law-enforcement agencies would investigate the matter as quickly as possible.

LadBible reports that locals believe the bones belong to those killed during the Russian Civil War between the pro-Tsarist White forces and the Bolshevik Reds between 1917 and 1922.

The road where the bones were found was next to the grave of local hero Timofei Alymov, a Bolshevik who fought during the conflict.

Alymov was entrusted with keeping the gold bullion seized by Lenin’s Bolshevik forces from the Whites. He was later killed by the forces of Admiral Alexander Kolchak, a leader of the Whites, in Kirensk.

This is not the first time that a spooky bone discovery has been made in the country. Earlier, this year, a team of Russian archeologists had unearthed a 5,000 year-old skull in the Crimea region of the country. On further studies it was inferred that its owner underwent ancient brain surgery called trepanation which most probably became the cause of his death.