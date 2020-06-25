Russo Brothers Invite Nigerian Boys Who Remade 'Extraction' Trailer to Sequel's Premiere

In the field of acting, you never know which project can lift you up to great heights. Just like the Ikorodu bois could have never imagined that their low budget remake of Netflix movie Extraction could land them with an invite to the premiere of Chris Hemsworth- starrer action movie’s sequel.

Ikorodu Bois are filmmakers from Nigeria who enjoy a handsome popularity online for their comedic mimicry clips of music videos and films. Similarly the group had tried their hands on the Joe Russo directed and Anthony Russo produced Extraction. Now, the Nigerian boys have managed to impress not only the Russo brothers with their skills but also the director of the movie Sam Hargrave and Chris HEmsworth.

Russo Brothers tweeted from their official account on Thursday inviting the group to the premiere of Extraction 2. They wrote, “This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere...DM us and we’ll get you there!”

This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere...DM us and we’ll get you there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

Sam Hargrave also shared the clip on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption: “So awesome!! These amazing young filmmakers from Nigeria recreated the #Extraction trailer shot for shot. Such ingenuity!! Bravo. Link to their full-length original video on twitter in my bio. CHECK IT OUT!”

Even star of the action packed movie which was partly shot in India, Chris shared the clip on his social media handle and praised the Nigerian actors. “huge shout out to these amazing young film makers @ikorodu_bois for recreating @extraction trailer shot for shot! I think your version might be better than the original !! @netflixfilm,” the actor wrote.