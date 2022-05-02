CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Heatwave#Coronavirus#NarendraModi
Home » News » Buzz » Ruturaj Gaikwad Shining Under Captain Dhoni Had Everyone Imagining Jadeja's Reaction
2-MIN READ

Ruturaj Gaikwad Shining Under Captain Dhoni Had Everyone Imagining Jadeja's Reaction

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form against SRH with a stunning 99. (Twitter screengrab)

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form against SRH with a stunning 99. (Twitter screengrab)

Ruturaj Gaikwad was awarded the Player of the Match for his stunning knock of 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Buzz Staff

Ruturaj Gaikwad finally made head turns on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad after having a quiet season as the opener of Chennai Super Kings. Gaikwad, who rocked the Orange Cap last season, returned to form as he smashed an impressive 99 against SRH that was laced with six sixes with as many boundaries. The 25-year-old’s special innings also put him on an elite list as he became the joint-fastest player to score 1000 runs in Indian Premier League history, equally the batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting 1000 runs in 31 IPL innings.

The fact that Gaikwad’s exploits came under the returning CSK captain Dhoni wasn’t lost on anyone as IPL fans imagined Jadeja’s reaction to the opener’s exciting knock.

RELATED STORIES

Gaikwad’s IPL journey started in 2020 when he scored 204 runs in 6 matches while 2021 was the standout year for him with 635 runs in 16 matches. The stylish batter played a pivotal role in CSK’s fourth IPL title win last season.

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record to Score Joint-Fastest 1000 Runs in IPL

Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as Chennai Super Kings captain in the clash against SRH after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the position on Saturday. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first as CSK made a couple of changes to the XI.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:May 02, 2022, 09:56 IST