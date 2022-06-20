Ruturaj Gaikwad Trolled Over 'Disrespecting' Groundsman Taking Selfie With Indian Opener

It was a rather disappointing end to a levelled T20I series between home team India and the visitors South Africa as the series decider being played at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium faced the wrath of the rain gods on Sunday. A total of 21 balls were bowled in the final T20I clash where Lungi Ngidi dismissed the Indian openers early leaving the hosts to 28/3 in 3.3 overs when the rain hit the match. The trophy was shared among the two teams as disappointed fans headed home.

However, this wasn’t the only reason that got the fans fuming. A viral video that did the rounds on the Internet during the rain delay showed Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad “disrespecting” a groundsman by denying him a selfie in the dugout region. In the video, a groundsman can be seen approaching Gaikwad for a selfie but the cricketer could be seen asking him to keep a distance from the opening batsman.

As it turns out, the video left fans and viewers waiting for the action unimpressed. While others wondered if the rise in Covid-19 cases may have prompted the cricketer to do what he did.

“Not the way to treat.”

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this pic.twitter.com/Qj6YoXIPUa — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) June 19, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing attitude while taking selfie with 'groundsman' not anyone can treat everyone equal like Rohit Sharma ❤️#INDvSA #IndvsSa pic.twitter.com/Y2IEDsJShj — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 19, 2022

Shame on ruturaj Gaikwad. Disgusting same like his face. Shame.pic.twitter.com/II2v1YEhwD — Sir Dinda²⁶⁴ (@ReallyDinda) June 19, 2022

Even if it is because of bubble or covid, this is not the way mr ruturaj #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/R5butyLeTw — Sharad yadav (@SharadK85539031) June 19, 2022

This is really disgusting from ruturaj gaikwad

Never expected this type of behavior from himpic.twitter.com/MzQIpWB9hL#INDvSA

Lungi ngidi — frozen (@ein_scofield) June 19, 2022

Earlier, South Africa stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bowl first as Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the match after sustaining an elbow injury in fourth T20I. South Africa made few changes in their XI as Reeza Hendricks replaced Bavuma at the top. While Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada came in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.

