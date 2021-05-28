Ryan Reynolds Addresses His Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety: 'I Know I am Not Alone'

As the Mental Awareness Month is about to end, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in his latest Instagram post opened up about his “lifelong” struggle with anxiety. He said that the post came late because he had overscheduled it. And referring to anxiety as his “lifelong pal", Reynolds said that it is one of the reasons why he overschedules himself. The 44-year-old actor said that he understands he is not alone. He further asked people who overschedule, overwork, overthink, over worry, and over-everything to not believe that they are alone.

Highlighting the problem in the post, Reynolds wrote that people don’t talk enough about mental health and they don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it. Acknowledging that Mental Health Awareness Month is nearing the end, Reynold wrote, “But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope…"

Fellow celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington and his fans showered the actor with praises for addressing the issue of mental health. Reynold’s The Avengers co-star Jackman said that the actor’s honesty is brave, and it will help countless who struggle with anxiety.

One of his fans wrote that most of the people suffer in silence and he further thanked Reynolds for posting this. Another fan wrote that Reynolds’ post means a lot to people who suffer in silence. Several people shared their story of battling depression and anxiety in the comment section too.

This is not the first time the star has addressed mental health issue. In an interview with New York Times in 2018, Reynolds said that he gets racked by nausea before every talk show. The actor said that he feels the urge to throw up. In the interview, Reynolds had accepted that he has always had anxiety issues. He mentioned about facing fear and nervousness like most people with anxiety do.

