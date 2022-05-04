Ryan Reynolds Was Stunned by Blake Lively at Met Gala and Everyone Had the Same Thought

Blake Lively stole the show at Met Gala 2022 with her stunning outfit and Ryan Reynolds could vouch for it. His reaction to Blake’s dress reveal went viral on social media and everyone on the Internet had the same thought. Ryan and Blake’s relationship is doted upon by hundreds of fans who think they are “couple goals". The pair is known for pulling each other’s leg in public and their sense of humour is on point. Now, Blake’s fashion moment followed by Ryan’s viral moment, has convinced Twitter that this has got to be it. The fabled “ideal" relationship might actually be… possible?

you deserve someone who admire you the way ryan reynolds admires blake lively don't settle for less pic.twitter.com/bAX0FJYoEn— anna st james (@outertorch) May 3, 2022

If he Doesn't look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE , Girl he is not the one ❤️#MetGala #MetGala2022 #BlakeLively #RyanReynolds pic.twitter.com/7olFR9cBZi— (@AgentPerry___) May 3, 2022

Get yourself someone who looks at you like Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qEkdLNuXwQ— Oh Polly (@ohpolly) May 3, 2022

blake lively and ryan reynolds are real life fairytale #MetGala pic.twitter.com/D6WTThmbaA— ivy (@ohhhhherewego) May 3, 2022

ryan reynolds just sitting back and watching blake lively have her moment is the most precious thing, if this isn’t love then idk what is#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/EdReJMPabw — ☂️ (@itsamshow) May 2, 2022

I want a love like that of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.They’re so beautiful #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/8SJOwlm9iM— Lucia (@luciamiele_) May 2, 2022

“i want someone to look at me like Ryan Reynolds looks at Blake Lively” #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2II8GjYJrf— Lorenza (@tvdlory) May 3, 2022

Blake Lively showed up to the Met Gala 2022 in a shimmering Versace gown that dramatically transformed as she walked the red carpet along with her husband Ryan Reynolds at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Blake and Ryan were co-hosts of the event, and while Ryan opted for a more classic tuxedo by Ralph Lauren for the theme ‘Gilded Glamour and White Tie,’ Blake looked absolutely stunning in a custom Versace dress inspired by Art Deco design and the details of some of New York’s most famous landmarks. Blake’s dress started as a big pouf-y pink metallic gown before three tuxedoed men unfolded her train, revealing an even bigger turquoise train featuring tiny little sparkles.

